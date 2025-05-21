HILARY JOFFE: Godongwana’s trillion-rand question
National infrastructure plans are impressive but budgeting does not amount to execution
21 May 2025 - 05:00
The budget would commit a lot of money to infrastructure, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the recent launch of the second phase of Operation Vulindlela. “For the first time in many, many years, we are now going to be able to spend up to a trillion rand on infrastructure over the medium term,” he said. “It’s a budget that will make us look forward.”
It was a pointer to the way finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget 3.0 might be framed today. Whatever the compromises that have gone into cobbling together the numbers, the narrative is likely to be one of reforms for growth and investment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.