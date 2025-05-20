SHAWN HAGEDORN: How to create our version of the American dream
SA should adapt to 21st-century realities and integrate more meaningfully into the global economy
20 May 2025 - 05:00
If your parents had chosen to move to the US before you were born, your odds of becoming affluent would have improved. With few exceptions, this statement holds, irrespective of when or from where your family emigrated. By understanding why, we can better illuminate SA’s economic challenges.
With a median household income above $150,000, Indian Americans are the highest-earning ethnic group in the US, well ahead of white Americans. The two groups with the highest poverty rates are the only Americans whose ancestors didn’t choose to migrate there: Native Americans and black Americans...
