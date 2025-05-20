FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Mutually assured construction
It’s all about partnership, inclusive growth and collaboration
20 May 2025 - 05:00
May 14 2028
It seems like a fairy-tale, but the past four years of chaotic economic conflict are finally settling down and everyone’s a winner. The big gorillas in global trade and industry have realised — at last — that we’re all in this together...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.