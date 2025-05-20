NEIL MANTHORP: Why SA has a chance in the WTC final
Too many have fallen for the story that Bavuma’s team have ridden their luck to Lord’s
20 May 2025 - 05:00
Previewing the final of the World Test Championship with 21 days to go is undoubtedly the sportswriting equivalent of the sprinter’s false start but, frankly, the error carries no automatic disqualification in this business, so here goes. And there will be more premature previews to come.
The popular perception is that SA’s likely starting XI will be heavy underdogs to Australia at Lord’s on June 11 — even the jovially optimistic but sensibly pragmatic coach, Shukri Conrad, concedes as much. But a lack of experience, he points out, does not equate to a lack of talent...
