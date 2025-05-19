MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa should focus on the US and its emergent nationalist renewal
President should play down talk about farmers, Afrikaners, justice, and crime when meeting Trump
19 May 2025 - 05:00
The Trump administration’s somewhat quixotic “refugee” intervention in SA’s affairs doubtless lends itself to ridicule — at a time, though, when ridicule is not only ill-advised but risks trivialising the country’s grave problems, and pretending we can live with them and go on as we are.
Bemused South Africans — which is most of us — do have a genuine sense of the vulnerability of rural communities in general, and of the relatively small community of commercial farmers in particular (increasing numbers of whom, it is seldom noted, are not white and not Afrikaans-speaking, and are no less vulnerable)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.