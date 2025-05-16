LAEL BETHLEHEM: GNU battles should be picked carefully
No-one likes a VAT increase, but the NHI is a proper threat to our future
16 May 2025 - 05:00
The surprising thing about the ructions in the government of national unity (GNU) is that they are taking place over a one percentage point VAT increase. The opposition has taken the country to the brink over this issue. I wonder if they know how to pick their battles.
The GNU is an important development in our history and a crucial opportunity to change course. It has provided a bulwark against large-scale corruption, bolstered a modernising, developmental perspective in the government, brought some new talent into the cabinet and created a sense of confidence and purpose...
