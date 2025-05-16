HILARY JOFFE: State digital payments could be a game-changer for SA
While a digital ID system is the priority, a digital payments system opens up huge potential for growth
When government launched its digital transformation road map this week, much of the focus was on its potential to improve service delivery for citizens. There was little focus on an aspect of the road map with much more potential to boost the economy — digital payments.
Building public digital infrastructure is one of the new items on Operation Vulindlela’s phase two to-do list. But OV is meant to be about removing barriers to growth. It could do a lot for wellbeing and productivity, not to mention government efficiency, if government were to get its digital act together. But the real economic upside is in the payments space. That’s particularly so regarding opening access to the economy for even the smallest businesses and the poorest consumers...
