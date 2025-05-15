YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Saving our democracy from those who threaten it
South Africans need to unite and stand firm against external assaults
Copenhagen-based Alliance of Democracies, in its eighth Democracy Perception Index released this week, placed SA seventh out of 50 countries after Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Canada, Japan and Australia. This is based on 11,000 respondents drawn from those countries’ neighbours or major trading partners, and other nations holding strategic or cultural relevance to them.
Despite these positive perceptions from those closest to our country, SA has been subjected to vicious attacks from the largest megaphone on earth. Our precious democracy, made possible through the decades of sacrifices by the likes of Nelson Mandela, Helen Suzman and Desmond Tutu and millions of South Africans and progressives around the world, continues to be challenged from within SA as well. ..
