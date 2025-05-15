STEPHEN CRANSTON: The good old days of thriving conglomerates
Anglo American is a shadow of its former self and Barloworld might soon be delisted from the JSE
15 May 2025 - 05:00
I am struck by how the mighty have fallen when I see that Barloworld (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2025-04-23-pic-makes-u-turn-in-r23bn-barloworld-buyout-after-bee-concessions/) might soon be delisted from the JSE. What remains of the business is soon to be sold to its CEO and a little-known consortium.
I used to visit Barlow Park to see top executives such as Robbie Williams (not that one), Derek Cooper and Warren Clewlow himself. Now I go there as it’s the only middle-market shopping centre in the Sandton area with a good Pep Home store...
