PETER BRUCE: Nod for rail, ports could spur competition law challenges
Parks Tau has removed the shackles that Ebrahim Patel built around the private sector
Business Day was good enough on Monday to lead its front page with the news that the minister of trade, industry & competition, Parks Tau, had relaxed competition rules (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-05-12-tau-gives-rail-and-ports-15-year-competition-reprieve/) on the entire rail and port network in the country in a bid to get it running smoothly and efficiently.
Coming as it did two days before Stats SA reported that unemployment in SA had reached 32.9%, its highest-ever level, relaxing the competition rules seemed almost prescient. Tau left little on the table. For the next 15 years, companies in ports and rail can freely collude and co-operate on the maintenance, repair and building, funding and upgrading of infrastructure. They can collaborate on procurement and sharing of services and equipment and collude on the use of rail lines to reduce congestion...
