LUNGILE MASHELE: SA too big and complex for private sector to hold sway
A combination of austerity and a lack of fortitude has led to the private sector shouldering the burden of the state
15 May 2025 - 05:00
Whoever owns land, owns means of production and can make obscene money from state failure, has the ear — and holds the arm — of government.
Most countries have a market-led economy, which means the state is not in control of growth sectors and does not set the development agenda. The state is reliant on the market to dictate and implement policy, finance these policy initiatives and set pricing. However, this is not how the market is supposed to function...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.