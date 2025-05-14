WANDILE SIHLOBO: Global trade tension calls for export diversification
SA should lower duties and other non-tariff barriers for the Chinese market
Amid escalating trade tensions worldwide, the appropriate posture for SA agriculture on trade is not to prefer one country over another, but to seek ways to multiply friendships and trade relations. China’s recent public statements about its interest in deepening agricultural trade with SA should not be seen as an avenue to replace US exports or other trading partners. Instead, this offers an opportunity to continue with export diversification.
According to Trade Map data, China is among the world’s leading agricultural importers, accounting for 9% of global agricultural imports in 2024 (before 2024, China was a leading importer for many years). The US was the world’s leading agricultural importer in the same year, accounting for 10% of global imports. Germany accounted for 7%, followed by the UK (4%), the Netherlands (4%), France (4%), Italy (3%), Japan (3%), Belgium (3%) and Canada (2%). In such an environment, SA’s agricultural trade interests should spread across all m...
