MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nothing frivolous about these Helderberg wines
Premium producer DGB has been on a vinous shopping spree, acquiring or building other high-end brands
SA’s fine wine culture dates only from the era after World War 2. A key — and sometimes forgotten — role in popularising wine was played by Bernard and Fredagh Podlashuk, who acquired Bellingham near Franschhoek in 1943. A few years later they set off to Europe in search of vinous inspiration. Max Schubert, the Australian winemaker who created the Antipodes’ most famous wine, had been sent to Europe on a similar mission at much the same time. He returned with the ideas out of which he created the iconic Penfolds Grange.
The Podlashuks returned equally inspired: they launched the Cape’s first rosé, followed in short order by a dry white wine (an almost unknown category at the time), which they called “Premier Grand Cru” as a tip of the hat to the French. Well into the 1970s it was the country’s best-known premium dry white. They also launched SA’s first commercial shiraz. Their late harvest (Bellingham Johannisberger) in its trademark gable-shaped bottle was a ubiquitous featu...
