ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Soviet Union role in Hitler’s defeat erased as narrative drifts
Some political actors delete events in which millions of ‘non-Europeans’ sacrificed their lives to overcome the Axis
We have been wrapped in world history for the past few weeks. Its embrace has been a reminder of the thin weave, of the gaping holes in history and stories of the past. Threadbare historical accounts continue to be relayed with significant, often wilfully directed narrative drift, and attendant intellectual occlusion.
The narrative drift occurs when writers of history change the past to suit prevailing prejudices, and intellectual occlusion simply erases or strategically curates things that happened in the past. The way stories are told, the way facts, myths, legends and preferences are selected and relayed, over and again in various permutations, are a sad reflection of what Elif Shafak remarked upon in her novel, The Island of Missing Trees, a war-torn love story set in 1970s’ Cyprus...
