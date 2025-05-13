FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: India feeds them all
Bioengineered rice feeds 1.5-billion people
13 May 2025 - 05:00
May 28 2032
India, the country with the largest population, has managed to maintain food security, thanks to seven varieties of bioengineered rice developed in recent years...
