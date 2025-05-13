NEVA MAKGETLA: Public Procurement Act makes compliance harder
The new act empowers the Treasury to issue designations, but introduces major new hurdles
Famously, you can’t actually cross the same river twice — the river may look unchanged, but the actual water has moved on. The same is true of designations for local procurement under the new Public Procurement Act. These measures seek to promote industrialisation by requiring government agencies to procure some goods from local manufacturers. The new act empowers the National Treasury to issue designations, but introduces major new hurdles. Crossing this river has become a lot more difficult.
The new act’s regulations have not yet been gazetted, so some requirements remain fuzzy. Still, its provisions go a long way to limiting designations without much improving their outcomes...
