NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket as a weapon of warfare
Nothing comes close to matching the power of cricket in India and its potential to affect global affairs
13 May 2025 - 05:00
There are many examples of sport transcending its status as a medium for leisure and entertainment but never in history have any of them come close to matching the power of cricket in India and its potential to affect global affairs.
India’s fraught relationship with Pakistan briefly flared up again with the two counties exchanging drone attacks on military targets; there were flames, gunshots, evacuations and other frightening signs of “conventional” warfare but cricket is, and will remain, one of India’s most resilient and reliable weapons to use against Pakistan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.