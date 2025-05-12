GHALEB CACHALIA: Let’s stop papering over GNU cracks
In the absence of political compromise being used as a tool to balance competing interests and promote stability, peace and governance in SA, we are faced with warfare around the cabinet table that results in lawfare in the courts — this in a government of national unity (GNU) that was meant to resolve issues and not dissolve when the going gets tough.
Unlike the previous GNU, the current one was born out of electoral necessity and a fragmented electorate. It’s an untenable situation and we may have to revert, in the absence of a joint modus operandi to chart a way out of the problems that beset SA, to the old politics of opposition sniping at the increasingly thin ankles of government — involving challenges from the opposition benches, motions of no confidence and snap elections to find a way out of the mess...
