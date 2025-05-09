NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future coalitions
The party holds internal elections in 11 months and its leadership choices will have far-reaching implications
The DA’s succession race, now less than a year away, is as important as the ANC’s in deciding the course of future national coalition governments. The ANC’s elective conference is two years off.
A lot can happen between now and the day ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile hopes to be elected president. While he and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula are the main contenders in the race, there are moves to push former KwaZulu-Natal premier and police minister Senzo Mchunu to stand for the post, mostly by supporters linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The long-standing debate over a female candidate also hovers. ..
