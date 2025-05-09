HILARY JOFFE: New phase could dilute Operation Vulindlela’s effectiveness
The new areas the unit has taken on could be even more challenging, particularly local government reforms
09 May 2025 - 05:00
When President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated Operation Vulindlela’s successes and launched its second phase at a flower-bedecked gathering at the Union Buildings this week you had to wonder whether he was doing its chances more harm than good.
So successful has the unit been that the president has been inundated with demands to be part of it, said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Ramaphosa suggested he might well add procurement to a new phase of Vulindlela. Talk about a poisoned chalice...
