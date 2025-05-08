Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: GNU is failing  SA’s digital future

There is no urgency to modernise or scrap prehistoric ICT legislation

08 May 2025 - 05:00
by Gugu Lourie

SA’s government of national unity (GNU) was meant, among other things, to herald stability and progress. Instead, it has seemingly devolved into a cesspool of political infighting, legislative inertia and stagnation, particularly in the crucial realm of digital transformation. 

While coalition governments worldwide are often romanticised as bastions of inclusivity, the reality in SA is far uglier: they frequently collapse under the weight of dysfunction. SA’s GNU, made up of 10 political parties, is the latest cautionary tale, proving yet again that coalitions tend to falter. ..

