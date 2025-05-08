GUGU LOURIE: GNU is failing SA’s digital future
There is no urgency to modernise or scrap prehistoric ICT legislation
08 May 2025 - 05:00
SA’s government of national unity (GNU) was meant, among other things, to herald stability and progress. Instead, it has seemingly devolved into a cesspool of political infighting, legislative inertia and stagnation, particularly in the crucial realm of digital transformation.
While coalition governments worldwide are often romanticised as bastions of inclusivity, the reality in SA is far uglier: they frequently collapse under the weight of dysfunction. SA’s GNU, made up of 10 political parties, is the latest cautionary tale, proving yet again that coalitions tend to falter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.