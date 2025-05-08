BRIAN KANTOR: Breaking a losing streak on the JSE
Thanks to the higher gold price, the local bourse has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 15 months
08 May 2025 - 05:00
Something unusual has happened on the share markets over the past 16 months. The JSE has outperformed the S&P 500 index by a large margin, improving its rand value by 30.5% (including dividends reinvested) while the US S&P 500 (also valued in rand) has gained just 17.7% since January 2024.
Yet over the longer term, the past 15 years, the JSE has trailed the S&P by a large margin. The rand value of the S&P 500 is up by as much 16.5 times since 2010, compared with a 5.8 times gain for the JSE. ..
