PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What are actual lessons from the budget drama?
Parliament will soon realise the budget is a recursive game of choices and reactions of the market
An ongoing topic of this column has been the amount of time it takes for stuff to happen in SA. What on earth was the ANC doing with smaller parties for two and a half weeks before releasing a statement that they didn’t actually like VAT? They haven’t got around to any detailed agreements on what to do next, just lobbed ideas that are largely already in the public domain in the National Treasury’s general direction.
The clock is ticking. Parliament is hardly a star pupil in terms of handing its homework in on time — as has been seen with the time taken to deal with the burnt-out husk of the National Assembly chamber, the Nkandla issues, electoral reforms on independent candidates ... the list goes on. Yet the law is clear that we need to have a budget by end-July, though it would not be beyond parliament to just glide past this. ..
