JOHN DLUDLU: Swazi Tshabalala is who Africa needs now
The South African has thrown her hat in the ring to lead the African Development Bank
07 May 2025 - 05:00
On May 28 shareholders of the African Development Bank (AfDB) will elect a new president for Africa’s premier development finance institution. They have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to elect the first woman to succeed Akinwumi Adesina as the bank’s president.
Five candidates have raised their hands. Of the five, Swazi Tshabalala, a South African, is the only woman. Last October she resigned from the bank after six years as a vice-president, senior vice-president and CFO so that she could mount her campaign without being accused of abusing her position. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.