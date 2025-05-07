HEATH MUCHENA: How bitcoin exposes fiat Ponzi and accelerates multipolar world order

We’re living through a moment in history most people won’t recognise until it’s too late.
The old system — the one built on debt, war and trust in broken institutions — is quietly collapsing under its own weight. But there’s a quiet revolution happening too. And it’s not coming from a politician, a central bank or a Wall Street boardroom. It’s coming from code. From energy. From crypto.
Cryptocurrencies, the ultimate instruments of peaceful resistance, are quietly replacing the dollar’s violent dominance with a new form of economic sovereignty rooted in proof-of-work. What we are witnessing is the great unwinding of the debt-fuelled unipolar world and the birth of a decentralised, multipolar era.
For decades the dollar has ruled the world, not because it’s sound money but because it’s backed by the world’s biggest military and deepest debt markets. This was never about freedom. It was about control. The fiat system was always a game of musical chairs and you were never meant to keep your seat.
But now the music is slowing down and people in power know it. They’re preparing for what comes next — not by fixing the system, but by repositioning themselves. Look around: central banks are hoarding gold. Wall Street firms such as BlackRock are racing to capture bitcoin. US banks are being told “It’s fine — put crypto on your balance sheet now”. And stablecoins? They’re being rolled out as Trojan horses to repackage the same old dollar into a slicker, more traceable format.
It’s all a game of control. First, they use regulation to choke off competition. Then they tell you crypto is dangerous while they accumulate it behind the scenes. Finally, they’ll rebrand it, repackage it and sell it back to you with strings attached. This isn’t a conspiracy, it’s just business. And in this business you are the product.
Meanwhile, the Global South, Brics nations and energy-rich countries are opting out. They’re mining bitcoin, settling trade directly and accumulating digital reserves. They see what’s coming. They’ve lived through dollar weaponisation before. And now they’re choosing sovereignty over subjugation.
The good news is that you can too. Cryptocurrencies give individuals and nations alike the chance to step outside the rigged casino. It’s not perfect, but it’s fair. You don’t need permission. You don’t need a broker. You don’t even need a government. You just need to hold your own keys and understand the stakes.
Yet most won’t do it. Most people will get tricked into “safe” platforms that offer yield. They’ll borrow against their bitcoin. They’ll trust the same banks that tanked the system in the first place. And when the next crash comes — and it will — those who don’t self-custody will lose. Don’t be one of them.
This isn’t about politics, it’s about power — who has it, who loses it, and how it’s shifting before our eyes. The fiat system is dying. The multipolar world is rising and crypto is the bridge between them.
You don’t have to predict the future. Just follow the money. The people who crashed the old world are already buying into the new one. The only question is whether you’ll join them on your own terms or theirs.So opt out. Stack satoshis. Stay sovereign. The system is unwinding. Don’t go down with it.Build your future in the new one.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
