Opinion / Columnists

HEATH MUCHENA: How bitcoin exposes fiat Ponzi and accelerates multipolar world order

Dollar is backed by world’s biggest military and deepest debt markets

07 May 2025 - 05:00
by Heath Muchena
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

We’re living through a moment in history most people won’t recognise until it’s too late.

The old system — the one built on debt, war and trust in broken institutions — is quietly collapsing under its own weight. But there’s a quiet revolution happening too. And it’s not coming from a politician, a central bank or a Wall Street boardroom. It’s coming from code. From energy. From crypto. 

Cryptocurrencies, the ultimate instruments of peaceful resistance, are quietly replacing the dollar’s violent dominance with a new form of economic sovereignty rooted in proof-of-work. What we are witnessing is the great unwinding of the debt-fuelled unipolar world and the birth of a decentralised, multipolar era. 

For decades the dollar has ruled the world, not because it’s sound money but because it’s backed by the world’s biggest military and deepest debt markets. This was never about freedom. It was about control. The fiat system was always a game of musical chairs and you were never meant to keep your seat. 

But now the music is slowing down and people in power know it. They’re preparing for what comes next — not by fixing the system, but by repositioning themselves. Look around: central banks are hoarding gold. Wall Street firms such as BlackRock are racing to capture bitcoin. US banks are being told “It’s fine — put crypto on your balance sheet now”. And stablecoins? They’re being rolled out as Trojan horses to repackage the same old dollar into a slicker, more traceable format. 

It’s all a game of control. First, they use regulation to choke off competition. Then they tell you crypto is dangerous while they accumulate it behind the scenes. Finally, they’ll rebrand it, repackage it and sell it back to you with strings attached. This isn’t a conspiracy, it’s just business. And in this business you are the product. 

Meanwhile, the Global South, Brics nations and energy-rich countries are opting out. They’re mining bitcoin, settling trade directly and accumulating digital reserves. They see what’s coming. They’ve lived through dollar weaponisation before. And now they’re choosing sovereignty over subjugation. 

The good news is that you can too. Cryptocurrencies give individuals and nations alike the chance to step outside the rigged casino. It’s not perfect, but it’s fair. You don’t need permission. You don’t need a broker. You don’t even need a government. You just need to hold your own keys and understand the stakes. 

Yet most won’t do it. Most people will get tricked into “safe” platforms that offer yield. They’ll borrow against their bitcoin. They’ll trust the same banks that tanked the system in the first place. And when the next crash comes — and it will — those who don’t self-custody will lose. Don’t be one of them. 

This isn’t about politics, it’s about power — who has it, who loses it, and how it’s shifting before our eyes. The fiat system is dying. The multipolar world is rising and crypto is the bridge between them. 

You don’t have to predict the future. Just follow the money. The people who crashed the old world are already buying into the new one. The only question is whether you’ll join them on your own terms or theirs. So opt out. Stack satoshis. Stay sovereign. The system is unwinding. Don’t go down with it. Build your future in the new one. 

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.

HEATH MUCHENA: How demographics drive bitcoin’s rise

The economic cycle is overlapping with a technological revolution and generational demographic boom
Opinion
2 weeks ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Bitcoin is now a response to political overreach

We are watching the rules of the global economy change in real time — and most investors are still playing by the old ones
Opinion
4 weeks ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Strong case for bitcoin as the next reserve currency

Beneath the noise, the cryptocurrency is powerful: a financial system that doesn’t need bailouts, borders or political promises
Opinion
3 weeks ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Why digital freedom depends on peer-to-peer money

Without cash, the ability to transact freely becomes contingent on your identity
Opinion
1 month ago

HEATH MUCHENA: Inside Trump’s plan to make bitcoin America’s secret weapon

Strategic bitcoin reserve would position the US at the forefront of the cryptocurrency revolution
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Tell the DA kids to behave, Father ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Shouldn’t the public know about Canada’s R1.68bn ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta Job part II — the wild ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why the ANC resists growth paths
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Cantor to work with SoftBank, Tether in $3.6bn crypto venture

Companies / Financial Services

US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises Fed chair again

Markets

CHRISTO DE WIT: HODL your nerve in crypto corrections

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.