TOM EATON: Tell the DA kids to behave, Father Fiks!
Spare a thought for the ANC secretary-general facing all those fuming MPS
06 May 2025 - 05:00
It can be difficult to empathise with the human caramel Swiss rolls who loll in the corridors of power in this country, but try to spare a thought for Fikile Mbalula and the dry-mouthed, sweaty-palmed terror he must have felt on Friday as more than 100 ANC MPs confronted him.
After all, it takes a great deal for ANC MPs to get angry. They didn’t get angry about helping steal elections in Zimbabwe, or garlic and beetroot, or Nkandla, or state capture, or Eskom, or Life Esidimeni, or Phala Phala. Not really angry. The kind of angry where you impeach people or resign in protest. ..
