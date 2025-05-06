SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why the ANC resists growth paths
SA must pursue investment-led growth to expand commodity exports, even though it will not achieve adequate job creation
06 May 2025 - 05:00
A few weeks before our budget imbroglio began, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated, “We need SA solutions for SA problems.” However, our economy is trapped by excessive levels of poverty, debt and unemployment.
A need to redress historical injustices against the majority of citizens is ideal for a governing party seeking to entrench the support of most voters through redistribution. But such rampant political patronage undermines economic basics...
