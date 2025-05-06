Badger
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta Job part II — the wild horses of Malta
A forensic audit should be launched into MAS Real Estate’s transactions with Prime Kapital
After last week’s column on MAS Real Estate’s aborted €291m transaction with Prime Kapital, I expected some blowback (“The Malta job: how to hollow out a company’s independence and value (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2025-04-29-michael-avery-the-malta-job-how-to-hollow-out-a-companys-independence-and-value/)”, April 29). What I got instead was a deluge of calls, messages and discreet winged visitors flapping onto my balcony with more disclosures than a circular under section 10 of the JSE listings requirements.
While I’d love to report that the company is finally turning a corner, the evidence suggests otherwise. The rot runs deeper than a single failed transaction. This is a systemic problem, part misaligned incentive, part opaque governance, part boardroom theatre of the absurd. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.