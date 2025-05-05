WANDILE SIHLOBO: Control of animal diseases vital as SA’s beef exports recover
Challenges have intensified in recent years due to specific biosecurity weaknesses
We are seeing a recovery in SA’s beef exports. Last year SA’s cumulative beef exports increased 30% from 2023 to 38,657 tonnes. About 57% of this was fresh beef, and 43% frozen beef. The key markets include China, Egypt, UAE, Jordan, Angola, Mozambique, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Mauritius.
For this export momentum to continue we must intensify efforts to control animal diseases. Three years before this recovery SA beef exports declined due to reduced slaughtering volumes and temporary closures in some key export markets. The major challenge was animal disease outbreaks countrywide, primarily foot-and-mouth disease...
