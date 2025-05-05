MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to growing ranks of hungry people
Tau’s Transformation Fund will be another feature of the policy edifice blocking SA’s way to success and wellbeing
05 May 2025 - 05:00
The two things trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau’s advisers ought to tell him are that empowerment is gravely urgent, but that basing it on race (euphemistically, “historical disadvantage”) is an insult to the swelling ranks of immiserated, hungry people.
If he listened (and they had the courage to tell him the truth in the first place), SA might begin taking its first steps away from the accumulating catastrophe of its failed experiment in social engineering. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.