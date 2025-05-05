ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The poor people’s pope
Francis provided hope and succour to the destitute, downtrodden and desperate
Pope Francis I (Jorge Bergoglio) who died recently, was the first pontiff from Latin America and the first non-European in 1,300 years. The 88-year-old Argentinian’s 12-year papacy transformed the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church into one more inclusive of Global South perspectives, and 80% of the more diverse cardinalate that will shortly elect a new pope was appointed by Francis.
Pope Francis described himself as a callejero (a man of the streets), insisting: “My people are poor and I am one of them.” He thus declined to live in the plush Apostolic Palace, opting instead for a modest suite in the Vatican guest house. As a “Slum Bishop” in Buenos Aires, Francis had similarly given up his official residence for a modest room and travelled by public transport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.