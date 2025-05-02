LAEL BETHLEHEM: What kind of state can we hope to build?
Over the past 15 years the state has performed worst when operating services, but better when dealing with regulation and subsidisation
For the first 10 years of democracy there was a lot of talk of the developmental state. A state that could shape the economy, provide services and social welfare, build infrastructure, promote dynamic and growing industries and, most importantly, intervene on the side of the poor. A high bar, but one that has been achieved by numerous developing countries.
During the Mandela and Mbeki eras the state approached this ideal, though the effort was distorted by the arms deal, other forms of corruption, HIV madness and a refusal to engage with reparations for gross human rights violations. Nonetheless, developmental ambition was the order or the day. There were some excellent infrastructure projects, substantial improvements in social welfare, a serious approach to competition policy and ambitious public employment projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.