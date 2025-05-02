HILARY JOFFE: Doubts linger over Tau’s planned R100bn Transformation Fund
It is unclear what problem the fund is meant to solve, and how this much money will be raised and safeguarded
Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau pitched his planned R100bn Transformation Fund this week to a group of journalists, whose pointed questions made it clear they were sceptical at best. He seemed keen to soothe the concerns of the private sector, with which he hopes to partner on the fund.
His answers sought to reassure that it isn’t some sort of land grab, designed to pull black empowerment money the private sector is already spending into the hands of the public sector. But they left more questions than before about what problem the fund is meant to solve, and how this much money will be raised — and safeguarded...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.