WANDILE SIHLOBO: Sadc co-operation will boost regional agricultural output
Neighbouring countries should study SA’s import list and target particular value chains
Southern Africa is a major market for SA’s agricultural growth prospects. Of the $13.7bn of SA’s agricultural exports in 2024, about 44% was to the African continent. About 90c of every dollar from exports to the rest of the continent was earned from Southern Africa. This is partly why SA must always seek to resolve any challenges diplomatically and promote stability in this region.
Over the past few years we have seen some instances of trade friction in Southern Africa involving SA and its neighbouring countries. A case in point is restrictions on vegetable imports into Botswana (now lifted) and Namibia (still in place). The latest issue is with Tanzania, which temporarily restricted SA’s agricultural imports. The ban was swiftly lifted at the weekend. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.