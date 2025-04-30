ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Southeast Asia has changed since the US defeat of 1975, but lessons have been lost
The US is back in the region, cajoling its staunchest allies against China
30 April 2025 - 05:00
I have spent the better part of the past three years or so learning about the political economy of the South China Sea, most notably the role of external actors in that part of the world, especially the US.
Two things sit with me as I write this brief essay. One is a reminder of the day, 50 years ago today, when the Vietnamese defeated the Americans and took their destiny into their own hands. The other is how Vietnam has emerged as one of the economic success stories of East and Southeast Asia. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.