FUTUREWORLD
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Robot population explosion
Robots building robots brings down the cost
29 April 2025 - 05:00
Dateline: April 25 2029
One of the fastest-growing technologies in human history is the extraordinary boom in humanoid robots. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.