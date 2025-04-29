NEVA MAKGETLA: State and corporates left small business by the wayside
After Covid-19, the number of formal employers is down 6%, and they have created virtually no net new waged jobs
A recent review of small business trends by Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips) finds stagnation in formal small business since the pandemic downturn in 2020. Compared with 2019, the number of formal employers is down 6%, and they have created virtually no net new waged jobs.
In 2024 the Quarterly Labour Force Survey found 460,000 formal employers, 30,000 fewer than in 2019. In contrast, informal business numbers had climbed 20%, and employment in large formal businesses was up 8%. Within small formal business the (still limited) number of own-account workers — that is, businesses with only a proprietor but no waged employees — expanded more than 35% in 2019-24, but it was still at only 230,000. There were 1.65-million informal enterprises in 2024. ..
