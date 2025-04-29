DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury
After two months of blunders, court humiliation and a policy U-turn, the fiscus appears to have learnt nothing
29 April 2025 - 05:00
Now that finance minister Enoch Godongwana has decided to reverse his domkop VAT increase and a court has suspended it, SA must reflect on the role of the National Treasury, which has become too powerful and arrogant despite its incompetence.
This is shaping up to be SA’s third consecutive year of GDP growth that is less than 1%. By the end of 2025, GDP per capita will be lower than in 2007. After 18 years of declining living standards, the Treasury’s incompetence should be obvious to everyone. ..
