NATASHA MARRIAN: ‘Reset’ coalition must put its pen where its mouth is
ANC and DA relationship can be salvaged but it boils down to political will and maturity
25 April 2025 - 05:00
To offset the blow from the first VAT increase in democratic SA back in 2018, state capture accused, former finance minister Malusi Gigaba quoted US rapper and poet Kendrick Lamar, saying: “We gon’ be right, we gon’ be alright”.
It was a tumultuous time in SA politics as the country reeled from the state capture hangover and the recall of its second president, now MK party frontman Jacob Zuma, just a week earlier. ..
