JONNY STEINBERG: An emergency in the US is just daily life in SA
An already fragile police service shattered on Jacob Zuma’s watch and nobody has put it together again
25 April 2025 - 05:00
Last month I came across an illuminating new piece of research about murder in the US, which offers a sobering perspective on violence in SA.
In the northern hemisphere spring of 2020 murder rates across many US cities exploded, having been at their lowest levels for decades. By the end of the year murder was up 30% in the average US city, the highest annual spike ever recorded. ..
