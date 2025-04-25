HILARY JOFFE: VAT hike is no more, but time-constrained challenges await
While a thorough review of government spending is on the cards, finding the billions SA needs is a tough call
25 April 2025 - 05:00
The VAT increase is gone, but the hard work of engaging with the budget is just beginning.
At this stage it is unclear if any party is ready to face the trade-offs and make the tough choices that will be needed...
