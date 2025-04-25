ANTHONY BUTLER: Theatrics are par for the course in coalition politics
To maintain individual identities, coalition partners often stage public tiffs, even when compromises are being worked out behind the scenes
25 April 2025 - 05:00
To prevent future outbreaks of mass hysteria about the supposed demise of the government of national unity (GNU), citizens must embrace the inevitable theatricality of coalition politics.
Coalitions bring together parties with differing ideologies, constituencies and ambitions. To maintain their individual identities they often stage public disagreements, even when compromises are being worked out behind the scenes. It is a way of telling their base they haven’t sold out. ..
