PETER BRUCE: Our readers will always matter the most
Print newspapers like Business Day are simply more honourable. It’s the lineage, the traditions
24 April 2025 - 05:00
I seem to have spent the entire period between 2013 and last Monday without reading a single word about Pope Francis, who has just died.
I’ve been busy. In 2014 my editorship of Business Day ended. Then I was given a grand title and a column. Then I had to retire. I learnt to ride a motorbike and sold my last one when we left Joburg. Then it was Covid-19, and now we’ve just lost our ridgebacks and we’re building a new house. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.