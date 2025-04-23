PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Policy questions swirl over shiny new electricity & energy
The most interesting new kid on the block, from the start of this month, is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s department
23 April 2025 - 05:00
We are three weeks into a new fiscal year, and while politics, practicalities and policy madness fly about the fiscus and VAT, other things are new and interesting.
The VAT rate, while important, has been far too all-consuming (not helped by parts of the media overreporting the political flights of unworkable fancy on how to square the circle). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.