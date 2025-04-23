MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Many happy returns to pinotage
The varietal, a cross between pinot noir and cinsaut, turns 100 this year
23 April 2025 - 04:59
SA wine drinkers should brace themselves for a year of festivities as pinotage turns 100. While this might not be a cause for universal celebration, it also need not necessarily provoke the kind of cringe fashionable back in the 1980s.
Pinotage was created by Professor Perold — at the time the Cape’s pre-eminent viticulturist — in 1925 by crossing pinot noir (renowned for the delicacy of its flavours) with cinsaut (admired for its hardiness and resistance to disease)...
