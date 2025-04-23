GAVIN RICH: Stormers have what it takes to put bums on seats
Cape side offer entertainment value in heaps, especially try-scoring flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
23 April 2025 - 04:59
The Bulls made a huge statement about their silverware intentions in round 15 of the United Rugby Championship with their away win over Munster, but there was also a statement of a different kind made by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and the Stormers.
The Stormers flyhalf’s three tries scored against Connacht were all sensational and his entire performance and demeanour provided further indelible confirmation that not only is he one of those rare gems who stands a level above his peers, he is also a player who is going to put bums on seats as his career unfolds...
