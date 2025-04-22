TOM EATON: Free-loading off the apostles of earthly corruption
If you win the amoral religious vote you win an electorate that doesn’t believe in the authority of earthly powers
When Floyd Shivambu travelled to Malawi to spend Good Friday with the charlatan Shepherd Bushiri at his place of business — a sort of farm where humans are milked for money that the press still inexplicably describes as a “church” — it was clearly a meeting of kindred souls.
However, not everyone is happy about this mash-up of the sacred and the profane, or at least of the profane and the far more profane. As the MK party scrambled to distance itself from the event, justice & constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi denounced the meeting as a “blatant act of disrespect towards SA’s legal system”, and as the woman tasked with making Phala Phala go away forever she clearly knows a blatant act of disrespect towards the legal system when she sees one. ..
