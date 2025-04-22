GHALEB CACHALIA: Jonas kitted up for US tour of duty
Envoy’s diplomatic arsenal is very limited but he has one weapon that could prove rather effective
It’s a good job that all we’re doing is scrambling to find the right envoy to engage the US. Don’t get me wrong — I think Mcebisi Jonas is a wise choice; he’s sensible enough, advocates economic inclusion and champions a corruption-free, high-performance state.
He has also been in the forefront of calls for reform within the ANC. This should go down well with informed folk in the US. The problem is, they’re few and far between in Trump’s immediate circle, and the Africa desk hasn’t even been set up. No-one should take real umbrage Jonas’s past potshots at Donald Trump — after all, who hasn’t let rip at some stage given Trump’s personality? ..
