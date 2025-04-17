STEPHEN CRANSTON: Pragmatic approach rather than purist free market is better for SA
Despite some of the rhetoric, the US has not set out to punish SA specifically
My career in journalism started at the height of the Reagan/Thatcher free-market era. At the Financial Mail under Stephen Mulholland and Nigel Bruce, US ideologues such as Don Caldwell and Richard Grant were recruited. They had the dual role of writing “on message” copy and training us on the benefits of free market policies, what we now refer to as the Washington Consensus.
So it seems particularly odd to me that the US Republican government under President Donald Trump is so keen on tariffs. Previously it was Democrat senator Bernie Sanders, on what passes for the left in America, who was the US tariff cheerleader...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.