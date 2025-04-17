MARK BARNES: Leadership in crisis
Effective retaliation won’t come from reciprocal tariffs; to fight a bully you find his soft spot and hit hard
17 April 2025 - 05:00
When I listened to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong address the country’s parliament in response to the US tariff debacle I found him serious, informed, concerned, determined, honest and considered.
His message clearly focused on what would be in the best interests of Singapore and its people — there was no shouting, singing, outrage or political swagger. Juxtapose that with what’s happening in US politics, and ours. ..
